Royal Bank of Canada Sells 230,227 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $51,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $97,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

