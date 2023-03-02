Royal Bank of Canada Sells 347,396 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $58,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.8 %

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

NYSE:TIXT opened at $21.49 on Thursday. TELUS International has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

