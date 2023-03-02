Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of DuPont de Nemours worth $46,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $73.67 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

