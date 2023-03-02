Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

