Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $59.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

