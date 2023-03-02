Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.