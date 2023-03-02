Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

