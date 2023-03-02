Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 375 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 284,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy
In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ES stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
