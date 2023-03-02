Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,185.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.