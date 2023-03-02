Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.76 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

