Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.13. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

