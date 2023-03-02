Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $490.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

