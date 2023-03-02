Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

TFC opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

