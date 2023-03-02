Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

