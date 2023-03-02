Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $380,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 733,505 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Yum China by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after buying an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Yum China by 214.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 604,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

