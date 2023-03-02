Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $515.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average of $481.19. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

