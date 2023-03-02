Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $560,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

