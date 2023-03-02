Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

