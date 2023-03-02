Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

