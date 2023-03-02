Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,454 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,293 shares of company stock worth $4,573,072. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

