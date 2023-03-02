Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 300 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.08 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average of $220.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

