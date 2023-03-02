Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.