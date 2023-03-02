Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

