Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 697 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software Price Performance

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $97.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

