Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

