Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.33

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 110521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

