Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 103.42 ($1.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.84. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.49). The company has a market capitalization of £497.88 million, a P/E ratio of 689.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.