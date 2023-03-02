Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Increases By 1,536.2%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 1,536.2% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alstom Price Performance

Alstom stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Get Alstom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.