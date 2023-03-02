Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Rises By 2,239.7%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 2,239.7% from the January 31st total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 47.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

