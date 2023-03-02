Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Decreases By 53.8%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 27.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7,283.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $208.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

