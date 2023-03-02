Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Drops By 98.5%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTWRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.66) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Featured Stories

