Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Decreases By 68.8%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vidrala in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Vidrala Stock Performance

Shares of VDRFF stock opened at C$84.50 on Thursday. Vidrala has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$84.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.96.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

