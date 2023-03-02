Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 59.0%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VirTra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 14.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 million, a PE ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

