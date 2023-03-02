Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Snap worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Snap by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,737. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

