Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.48 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.