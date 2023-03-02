Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 297,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 0.8 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $359.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $133,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.