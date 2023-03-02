Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $49,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

