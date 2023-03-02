SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,193,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.