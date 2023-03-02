SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
SPX Technologies Price Performance
SPXC stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,193,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
