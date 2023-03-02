Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 800 to GBX 1,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as high as GBX 798.10 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 794.20 ($9.58), with a volume of 1468639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787.60 ($9.50).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 851 ($10.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 701.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 623.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

