Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
