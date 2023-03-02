Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAIGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

