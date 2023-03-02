StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on E. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 227.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $51,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

