StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 707.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,718 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

