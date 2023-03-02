StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.