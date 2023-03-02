StockNews.com Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

