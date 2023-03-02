StockNews.com Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NYCB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.
New York Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.79 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp
In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
