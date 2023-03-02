Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

INN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.