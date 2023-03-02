Susquehanna Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $34.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

