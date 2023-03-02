Susquehanna Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $286.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $245.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

