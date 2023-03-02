Susquehanna Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $286.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $245.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.