Susquehanna Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $266.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $205.43 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

