Tania Wingfield Sells 16,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

