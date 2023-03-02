Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $95.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

